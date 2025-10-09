Chevron opens $1B engine center in India Business Oct 09, 2025

Chevron, the big US energy company, has opened its new ENGINE center in Bengaluru with a massive $1 billion investment—its largest center outside the US.

The center will work on next-gen energy tech, low-carbon solutions, and carbon storage, and is set to create 600 jobs in India by the end of 2025, with room to grow.