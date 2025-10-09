Chevron opens $1B engine center in India
Chevron, the big US energy company, has opened its new ENGINE center in Bengaluru with a massive $1 billion investment—its largest center outside the US.
The center will work on next-gen energy tech, low-carbon solutions, and carbon storage, and is set to create 600 jobs in India by the end of 2025, with room to grow.
More than just a support center
ENGINE isn't just another support center—it'll focus on advanced engineering, digital modeling, and real-time process monitoring.
The idea is to boost global energy reliability and push for cleaner solutions, bringing together experts from different engineering backgrounds.
Why Chevron chose Bengaluru
Chevron picked Bengaluru for its deep pool of tech talent.
Akshay Sahni, who heads Chevron India, highlighted the importance of India's role in global energy innovation.
The goal is to build a diverse team working toward affordable and cleaner energy.
A new era for energy companies
ENGINE's launch signals how major energy players are shifting high-value tech and engineering work to places like India.
For now, this is Chevron's only ENGINE hub outside the US—a sign they're betting big on what India can bring to the future of sustainable energy.