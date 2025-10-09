Next Article
Jamie Dimon warns of potential US stock market crash
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm about a possible serious market correction in US stock markets over the next two years.
In a recent BBC interview, he pointed to fast-moving tech like AI, global conflicts, and economic uncertainty as reasons things could get rocky—maybe even more than most people expect.
Dimon's views on Fed, investments, and global cooperation
Dimon still trusts the US Federal Reserve to keep inflation in check, believing they will maintain their independence from politics.
During his UK visit, he also announced big investments in Bournemouth and local charities, but warned the US market might be overheating.
He's urging stronger India-US trade ties and more global cooperation to handle rising risks.