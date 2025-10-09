RBI launches offline digital rupee: What it means for you
The RBI just launched the Offline Digital Rupee, letting you send or receive money even without internet or mobile signal.
Announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, this upgrade works with existing UPI QR codes and supports both person-to-person and merchant payments—making digital money more accessible for everyone.
How it works
The Offline Digital Rupee uses NFC or QR codes, so you don't need a network or any middleman.
Payments are instant and final, with wallets giving back change just like cash.
It's also programmable, meaning it can be used for things like subsidies or company payouts.
Potential game-changer for digital payments
India's now one of the first countries to roll out an offline CBDC, helping people in areas with poor connectivity join the digital economy.
Unlike UPI, which needs an active connection, this lets you transfer money directly between wallets—potentially setting a new global standard for digital payments.