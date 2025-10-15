Saatvik Solar bags ₹639cr solar module supply contracts

Revenue soared to ₹915.7 crore in June quarter

Saatvik's revenue for the June 2024 quarter soared to ₹915.7 crore—way up from ₹245.9 crore last year.

EBITDA also climbed, hitting ₹176.9 crore and margins improving to almost 20%.

Managing Director Manik Garg says they're focused on keeping this growth going and maintaining solid margins.

Investors seem to agree: Saatvik's share price has jumped 22% in the past month, closing at ₹536 on Tuesday.