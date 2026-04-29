Sahi raises $33 million led by Accel Global, valued at $200 million

Sahi plans commodities and mutual funds

With this new cash, Sahi wants to bring in more users and roll out features like commodities and mutual funds.

The company is focusing on AI-powered trading tools for smarter insights and smoother experiences.

With low ₹10 brokerage fees and a custom charting system, Sahi has already drawn 400,000 demat accounts — putting it among India's top 30 brokers.

Founder Dale Vaz sums it up: We're excited about our future as we keep innovating and growing.