Next Article
SAIL shares fall 2% despite strong profit comeback
SAIL shares fell 2% to ₹120.38 on Tuesday, landing among the biggest losers in the Nifty Midcap 150—even though the company posted a strong profit comeback this quarter.
Revenue grew 8% YoY, but annual revenue slipped
SAIL's revenue for April-June 2025 grew 8% year-on-year to ₹25,922 crore, and net profit swung back into the black at ₹671 crore.
But looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue for FY25 actually slipped by 3%, and yearly net profit dropped 28% to ₹1,885 crore—so long-term challenges remain.
Dividend announced, but investors remain cautious
Earnings per share dipped from ₹7.42 to ₹5.74 over the year.
SAIL announced a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share (payable September 9), but investors are weighing these updates against ongoing sector headwinds before getting too excited.