SAIL shares fall 2% despite strong profit comeback

Revenue grew 8% YoY, but annual revenue slipped

SAIL's revenue for April-June 2025 grew 8% year-on-year to ₹25,922 crore, and net profit swung back into the black at ₹671 crore.

But looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue for FY25 actually slipped by 3%, and yearly net profit dropped 28% to ₹1,885 crore—so long-term challenges remain.