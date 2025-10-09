The announcement was made during a podcast

Sam Altman hints at more multi-billion-dollar deals after AMD partnership

By Akash Pandey 11:21 am Oct 09, 202511:21 am

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has hinted at more multi-billion-dollar deals in the pipeline. This comes after NVIDIA's investment and AMD's strategic partnership with the company. The announcement was made during a podcast with Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), an investor in OpenAI. "You should expect much more from us in the coming months," Altman said when asked about these recent deals.