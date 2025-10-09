Sam Altman hints at more multi-billion-dollar deals after AMD partnership
What's the story
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has hinted at more multi-billion-dollar deals in the pipeline. This comes after NVIDIA's investment and AMD's strategic partnership with the company. The announcement was made during a podcast with Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), an investor in OpenAI. "You should expect much more from us in the coming months," Altman said when asked about these recent deals.
Strategic shift
Aggressive infrastructure bet
Altman explained that OpenAI's future models and products are much more capable, creating a huge demand. He said, "We have decided that it is time to go make a very aggressive infrastructure bet." This aggressive strategy comes despite the fact that OpenAI's current revenue isn't anywhere near $1 trillion. However, Altman remains confident about the potential economic value of their future models.
Financial outlook
Partnering with industry players
Altman revealed that OpenAI's revenue is growing rapidly, reportedly hitting $4.5 billion in the first half of 2025. He believes all these investments will eventually pay off. However, he added that to make such a huge bet, they need support from a large chunk of the industry. "We're going to partner with a lot of people," Altman said, hinting at more deals in the coming months.