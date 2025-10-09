LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / Sam Altman hints at more multi-billion-dollar deals after AMD partnership
Summarize
Sam Altman hints at more multi-billion-dollar deals after AMD partnership
The announcement was made during a podcast

Sam Altman hints at more multi-billion-dollar deals after AMD partnership

By Akash Pandey
Oct 09, 2025
11:21 am
What's the story

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has hinted at more multi-billion-dollar deals in the pipeline. This comes after NVIDIA's investment and AMD's strategic partnership with the company. The announcement was made during a podcast with Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), an investor in OpenAI. "You should expect much more from us in the coming months," Altman said when asked about these recent deals.

Strategic shift

Aggressive infrastructure bet

Altman explained that OpenAI's future models and products are much more capable, creating a huge demand. He said, "We have decided that it is time to go make a very aggressive infrastructure bet." This aggressive strategy comes despite the fact that OpenAI's current revenue isn't anywhere near $1 trillion. However, Altman remains confident about the potential economic value of their future models.

Financial outlook

Partnering with industry players

Altman revealed that OpenAI's revenue is growing rapidly, reportedly hitting $4.5 billion in the first half of 2025. He believes all these investments will eventually pay off. However, he added that to make such a huge bet, they need support from a large chunk of the industry. "We're going to partner with a lot of people," Altman said, hinting at more deals in the coming months.