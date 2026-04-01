Samsung's Lee family wealth hits $45.5 billion after AI surge
The Lee family, who runs Samsung, saw their wealth jump from roughly $20.1 billion a year earlier to about $45.5 billion as of March 2026, even after dealing with the loss of their patriarch and a huge inheritance tax bill.
Thanks to a surge in AI-powered chip values, they've bounced back stronger than ever.
Lee family is Asia's 3rd-richest dynasty
Despite legal troubles, like Jay Y. Lee's 2021 bribery conviction, the family is now Asia's third-richest dynasty.
Their money comes from Samsung Group, which touches everything from electronics to shipbuilding and makes up nearly 20% of South Korea's economy.
Jay Y. Lee builds global partnerships
After Jay Y. Lee was pardoned in 2022, he started building more global partnerships and Samsung pushed for changes at home, like bringing in independent directors and splitting up leadership roles, to keep Samsung growing and shareholders happy.