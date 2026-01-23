SanDisk stock hits record high as AI fuels demand
Business
SanDisk just hit a new all-time high of $501.29 per share, jumping over 1,000% since its split from Western Digital last year.
The company's now valued at $73.5 billion—pretty wild growth in less than a year.
Why does this matter?
With AI tech booming, there's a big shortage of memory chips like NAND and DRAM.
That gives SanDisk more power to set prices and boost profits, which could mean even stronger earnings as hyperscalers and data centers race to build out AI infrastructure.
What are experts saying?
Analysts are upbeat—Citigroup bumped its price target to $490 and Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock too.
SanDisk expects Q2 2026 earnings per share between $3.00 and $3.40, showing solid business momentum as AI-driven demand for storage grows.