SAP unveils autonomous enterprise strategy to embed AI in workflows

SAP BAIP centers on 4 pillars

At the heart of this move is the SAP Business AI Platform (BAIP), which pulls together company data and smart processes into easy-to-use AI agents.

The plan stands on four pillars: a new engagement layer called Joule that connects data and workflows, an autonomous suite for running operations with less manual effort, industry-specific AI apps, and one unified platform for all things business AI.

It's all about helping companies keep up with today's fast-changing world and making tech feel a little more human along the way.