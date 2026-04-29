SAP unveils autonomous enterprise strategy to embed AI in workflows
SAP just announced its "autonomous enterprise" strategy, which basically means it's weaving artificial intelligence right into their business software.
The idea? To help companies work smarter and make faster decisions, not by replacing people or existing tools, but by giving them a boost with AI assistants.
CEO Christian Klein summed it up as using AI to support (not take over) how businesses run.
SAP BAIP centers on 4 pillars
At the heart of this move is the SAP Business AI Platform (BAIP), which pulls together company data and smart processes into easy-to-use AI agents.
The plan stands on four pillars: a new engagement layer called Joule that connects data and workflows, an autonomous suite for running operations with less manual effort, industry-specific AI apps, and one unified platform for all things business AI.
It's all about helping companies keep up with today's fast-changing world and making tech feel a little more human along the way.