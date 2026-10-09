Satyan Gajwani: India can close AI gap with US, China
At the ET Startup Awards 2026, Times Internet chairman Satyan Gajwani said India has real potential to close the AI gap with the US and China.
He pointed out how India's tech scene is growing beyond fintech into areas like semiconductor chips and clean energy.
With focused research and better computing power, he believes India can make big strides in AI.
Gajwani hails Vikram-1, urges patient capital
Gajwani also celebrated Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket launch, calling it proof that India's startup ecosystem is maturing fast, now even reaching private space launches alongside the US and China.
He stressed that "entrepreneurial vision and patient capital" are key for long-term growth in AI, encouraging more strategic investment as Indian startups move into exciting fields like robotics.