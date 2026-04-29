Saudi Arabia, UAE boost supplies as India imports fall 15%
Business
India's oil imports have dropped by 15% since February because of disruptions in West Asia, but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are stepping in to help.
They're sending more oil through existing pipeline routes that avoid risky areas, making sure India doesn't run short.
US sanctions ease, routes help India
Saudi Arabia boosted shipments using its Red Sea route, while the UAE increased deliveries through Fujairah. Oman is pitching in too.
Plus, with US sanctions easing, India can now buy from Iran and Venezuela again, even though US oil exports to India have slowed down a lot.
All these moves are helping keep India's energy needs covered despite the global shake-up.