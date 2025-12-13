SBI cuts lending rates, home loan EMIs set to fall

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a reduction in its lending rates across various benchmarks, including the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR), External Benchmark Lending Rate (EBLR), and Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR). The changes will come into effect from December 15, 2025. The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points last week.

Rate adjustments SBI's MCLR rates revised across tenors SBI has revised its MCLR rates across various tenors, resulting in a marginal reduction for borrowers. The overnight and one-month MCLR rates have been reduced from 7.9% to 7.85% each, while the three-month rate has been cut from 8.3% to 8.25%. The six-month MCLR now stands at 8.6%, down from the previous level of 8.65%. Longer tenors have also witnessed similar cuts with one-year benchmark rate being slashed from 8.75% to an updated value of 8.7%.

Benchmark changes SBI's EBLR and RLLR rates revised SBI has also revised its EBLR and RLLR rates, effective December 15. The new structure sees EBLR reduced from 8.15% + Credit Risk Premium (CRP) + Bank Spread (BSP) to a lower 7.9% + CRP + BSP. This marks a reduction of 25 basis points in the benchmark component of the rate. Meanwhile, RLLR has been cut from 7.75% + CRP to a lower value of 7.5% plus applicable credit risk premium (CRP).