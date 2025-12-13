Geopolitical risks top boardroom concerns for Indian companies: Report
Indian companies are most worried about global political instability over the next five years, according to a new MGC Global Risk Advisory report.
Nearly half of business leaders surveyed say it's their top concern, with the study covering 125 CXOs across 45 countries.
Cyber threats and digital gaps now take center stage
Cyberattacks and data breaches are close behind, with 59% listing them as major boardroom worries.
Boards now focus more on cybersecurity than physical security, reflecting how much business depends on digital systems.
The report also points out that AI-related risks—like bias and misinformation—are starting to worry leaders even more than environmental or social issues.
Why this matters for young professionals
As tech and world politics keep shifting fast, companies are scrambling to build resilience—not just in supply chains but in talent and innovation too.
As Monish Gaurav Chatrath from MGC Global Risk Advisory notes, companies need to move from episodic crisis response to institutionalized resilience, as these risks converge.