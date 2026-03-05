The bank received an overwhelming response with over nine lakh applications

SBI hires 5,800 Junior Associates to strengthen customer service

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has hired 5,783 Junior Associates across various states and union territories. The recruitment drive was part of SBI's strategy to strengthen customer service and branch operations nationwide. The bank received an overwhelming response with over nine lakh applications for these positions. This is one of SBI's biggest recruitment drives in recent years.