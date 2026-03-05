SBI hires 5,800 Junior Associates to strengthen customer service
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has hired 5,783 Junior Associates across various states and union territories. The recruitment drive was part of SBI's strategy to strengthen customer service and branch operations nationwide. The bank received an overwhelming response with over nine lakh applications for these positions. This is one of SBI's biggest recruitment drives in recent years.
Recruitment details
Recruitment drive part of SBI's commitment to enhance customer experience
SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said the new recruits will help improve customer service and branch operations across India. He emphasized that this recruitment drive is part of their commitment to strengthening frontline capabilities and enhancing customer experience nationwide. The bank has added over 18,000 new employees across roles and grades during the current fiscal year (FY 2025-26).
Growth strategy
Aim to double total business in next 5 years
Setty revealed that SBI aims to double its total business to ₹200 lakh crore in the next five to six years. He said, "We intend to onboard around 16,000 employees annually to power this growth journey." The bank currently employs over 2.48 lakh people and remains committed to creating meaningful employment opportunities while delivering superior service standards.