Market cap of India's top 3 firms up by ₹75,855cr

The combined market capitalization of three of India's top-10 most valued companies rose by ₹75,855.43 crore last week. The surge was led by the State Bank of India (SBI) and Infosys . The Sensex fell 5.89 points while the Nifty gained 11.05 points during this period. SBI's market valuation jumped by ₹39,045.51 crore to ₹9,62,107.27 crore, making it the biggest gainer among these firms in a holiday-shortened week of trading sessions.

Market gains Infosys and ICICI Bank's market valuations surge Infosys also witnessed a major jump in its market capitalization, which surged by ₹31,014.59 crore to ₹7,01,889.59 crore. ICICI Bank also saw a significant increase in its valuation by adding ₹5,795.33 crore and taking its total valuation to ₹10,09,470.28 crore. These three companies together contributed more than the combined loss of seven other firms that lost a total of ₹75,549.89 crore from their valuations during this period.

Market losses Reliance Industries and others face losses Reliance Industries's market capitalization took a major hit, falling by ₹23,952.48 crore to ₹19,72,493.21 crore. Larsen & Toubro's market valuation also took a hit as it fell by ₹23,501.8 crore to ₹5,30,410.23 crore during this period. HDFC Bank's valuation declined by ₹11,615.35 crore, while Bharti Airtel's market capitalization fell by ₹6,443.38 crore.

