SBI mutual fund to file IPO papers soon
SBI Funds Management, India's biggest asset manager, is set to go public before September 2026.
The company wants to raise about ₹12,500 crore (around $1.4 billion) through its IPO and is aiming for a $14 billion valuation—matching recent industry benchmarks.
Nine major banks are on board to manage the process.
What does the company do?
It's a joint venture between State Bank of India and France's Amundi, managing mutual funds and investment products in India.
Their lineup covers a range of mutual funds and investment products—basically helping people invest smarter.
Stake sale and bank involvement
In this IPO, SBI will sell 6.3% of its stake while Amundi will let go of 3.7%, making it a combined 10% stake sale.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Bank, ICICI Securities, HSBC, and more are handling the launch.