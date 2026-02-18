SBI mutual fund to file IPO papers soon Business Feb 18, 2026

SBI Funds Management, India's biggest asset manager, is set to go public before September 2026.

The company wants to raise about ₹12,500 crore (around $1.4 billion) through its IPO and is aiming for a $14 billion valuation—matching recent industry benchmarks.

Nine major banks are on board to manage the process.