SBI UPI services to be unavailable for 20 minutes tomorrow
Heads up, night owls: SBI is pausing its UPI services for scheduled maintenance on August 6, 2025, from 1:00am to 1:20am IST.
The bank has already let everyone know via social media and apologized in advance for the hassle.
UPI Lite will remain operational
Don't worry about small stuff—SBI's UPI Lite will stay active during the downtime.
You'll still be able to pay for things like snacks or rides, since UPI Lite lets you make quick transactions without waiting for bank approval.
Just remember, each payment is capped at ₹1,000 and your wallet can hold up to ₹5,000.