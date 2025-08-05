L&T shares barely budge as investors await big project updates

Strong quarterly and annual results, major order landed

L&T just posted strong numbers: quarterly revenue rose to ₹63,678.92 crore with net profit at ₹4,325.57 crore.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹2.56 lakh crore and profit reached ₹17,687 crore.

The company also announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share and landed a major order for a solar plant with battery storage.

Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange has asked L&T to clarify rumors about canceled contracts for Bengaluru's rail project.