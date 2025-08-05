Next Article
L&T shares barely budge as investors await big project updates
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares barely budged on Tuesday, closing at ₹3,629.80—just a tiny 0.04% dip.
Earlier in the day, they'd actually gone up a bit before settling back down.
Investors are keeping a close eye on L&T's big projects and how much money the company's making.
Strong quarterly and annual results, major order landed
L&T just posted strong numbers: quarterly revenue rose to ₹63,678.92 crore with net profit at ₹4,325.57 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹2.56 lakh crore and profit reached ₹17,687 crore.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹34 per share and landed a major order for a solar plant with battery storage.
Meanwhile, the Bombay Stock Exchange has asked L&T to clarify rumors about canceled contracts for Bengaluru's rail project.