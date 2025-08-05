Next Article
Renol Polychem IPO allotment is out—here's how to check
Renol Polychem's IPO allotment is done—if you applied, you can now check your status online.
Shares will hit the NSE SME platform on August 7, 2025.
If you didn't get shares, refunds start August 6, 2025; if you did, your shares should show up in your demat account the same day.
IPO oversubscribed by nearly 7 times
To see if you got allotted shares, just head to Skyline Financial Services's site and enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID—or use the NSE website under 'Status of Issue Application.'
This IPO was a fresh issue (no existing shares sold), priced at ₹100-₹105 each. It was super popular—oversubscribed by nearly 7 times—with funds going toward new machinery, loan repayments, and general business needs.