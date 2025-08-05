Renol Polychem IPO allotment is out—here's how to check

IPO oversubscribed by nearly 7 times

To see if you got allotted shares, just head to Skyline Financial Services's site and enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID—or use the NSE website under 'Status of Issue Application.'

This IPO was a fresh issue (no existing shares sold), priced at ₹100-₹105 each. It was super popular—oversubscribed by nearly 7 times—with funds going toward new machinery, loan repayments, and general business needs.