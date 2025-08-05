Airtel Cloud launched in India, boosting local data security
Airtel just launched "Airtel Cloud" in India—a big move since this tech was originally for their own use.
Now, businesses can tap into its eco-friendly, AI-powered data centers that handle a massive 140 crore transactions per minute.
The platform is built to help companies keep their data local, which is a huge deal as India pushes to become a global data hub.
Airtel's AI software suite and international expansion
Alongside the cloud launch, Airtel rolled out an AI software suite to boost telecom operations and make things smoother for customers.
They're also teaming up with global players like Singtel (Singapore), Globe Telecom (Philippines), and Airtel Africa as part of their international expansion.
As Gopal Vittal, Airtel's Vice Chairman and MD, put it: keeping all cloud operations within India is key for stronger data security as the company grows worldwide.