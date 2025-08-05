Airtel Cloud launched in India, boosting local data security Business Aug 05, 2025

Airtel just launched "Airtel Cloud" in India—a big move since this tech was originally for their own use.

Now, businesses can tap into its eco-friendly, AI-powered data centers that handle a massive 140 crore transactions per minute.

The platform is built to help companies keep their data local, which is a huge deal as India pushes to become a global data hub.