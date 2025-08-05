GMR Airports to raise ₹6,000cr via NCDs

Banks like Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan are pitching in ₹4,200 crore through three-year NCDs at about 10.50%, while mutual funds including ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC are adding another ₹1,800 crore via 18-month NCDs at roughly 10.35%. Crisil has rated these bonds A+. With this move, GMR hopes to lower its average borrowing cost by around 3%.

Major focus on refinancing existing loans

GMR Airports runs big hubs like Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

The company has some hefty debts—₹6,100 crore in NCDs due in late 2026 and early 2028—and a total net debt of nearly ₹31,500 crore as of March this year.

Most of the new funds will go toward refinancing existing loans for both GMR Airports Limited and Delhi International Airport Limited.