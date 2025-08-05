Atlanta-based Jeh Aerospace raises $11 million to boost aerospace manufacturing

Jeh Aerospace has locked in $100 million worth of long-term contracts

CEO Vishal Sanghavi shared that the money will go toward smarter manufacturing—think automation plus AI—to make production way more efficient.

Jeh Aerospace has also locked in $100 million worth of long-term contracts, putting them on the map as a serious player.

With founders who've worked at Tata Boeing and Tata Sikorsky, they seem ready for takeoff.