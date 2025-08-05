Next Article
Atlanta-based Jeh Aerospace raises $11 million to boost aerospace manufacturing
Jeh Aerospace, a young Atlanta-based startup making high-precision parts for the global aerospace industry, just scored $11 million in fresh funding led by Elevation Capital and General Catalyst.
Founded in 2022, they're planning to use this cash to ramp up operations and grow their teams in both Atlanta and Hyderabad.
CEO Vishal Sanghavi shared that the money will go toward smarter manufacturing—think automation plus AI—to make production way more efficient.
Jeh Aerospace has also locked in $100 million worth of long-term contracts, putting them on the map as a serious player.
With founders who've worked at Tata Boeing and Tata Sikorsky, they seem ready for takeoff.