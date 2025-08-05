Next Article
AI is helping big tech beat Wall Street forecasts
In Q2 2025, tech giants like Google's parent Alphabet, Meta (yep, Facebook), Microsoft, and Amazon all crushed Wall Street forecasts.
The secret sauce? AI upgrades—think smarter search at Google and better ad targeting at Meta—that made their businesses more efficient and profitable.
Microsoft hits $4 trillion valuation
Meta's big financial jump fits right into Mark Zuckerberg's dream of "personal superintelligence."
Over at Microsoft, Azure cloud just hit a $75 billion annual run rate, helping the company reach a wild $4 trillion valuation—a milestone only NVIDIA had crossed before.
To keep this momentum going, these companies are pouring in up to 40% of their sales (that's $331-$377 billion combined) into new tech and infrastructure.