AI is helping big tech beat Wall Street forecasts

Microsoft hits $4 trillion valuation

Meta's big financial jump fits right into Mark Zuckerberg's dream of "personal superintelligence."

Over at Microsoft, Azure cloud just hit a $75 billion annual run rate, helping the company reach a wild $4 trillion valuation—a milestone only NVIDIA had crossed before.

To keep this momentum going, these companies are pouring in up to 40% of their sales (that's $331-$377 billion combined) into new tech and infrastructure.