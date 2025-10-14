SC wants government, SEBI views on Sahara-Adani deal
The Supreme Court has asked the government and SEBI to weigh in on Sahara's plan to sell 88 properties—including big names like Amby Valley and Sahara Saher—to Adani Properties.
The next hearing is set for November 17, 2025.
The court also told Sahara to loop in the Finance and Cooperation Ministries, since ownership claims on some properties are still fuzzy.
To help sort things out, a legal expert will figure out which properties are disputed.
What's the deal about?
Sahara hopes this bulk sale will generate around ₹12,000 crore to be deposited toward its outstanding liabilities, with the court overseeing how the money gets split up.
Adani is open to buying even those properties that have ongoing claims, hoping to skip long legal delays.
SEBI reminded everyone that any sale must stick to earlier rules—properties can't be sold for less than 90% of their market value and everything needs close supervision.
For anyone curious about big-money deals and how courts keep things fair, this one's worth following.