Sea's stock soars 324% in 2024, nearing $100B valuation
Sea Ltd., the company behind Shopee, has seen its stock jump about 324% since January 2024, thanks to a strong comeback in Southeast Asia's e-commerce scene.
This rally has pushed Sea's value close to $100 billion and caught the attention of analysts and investors alike.
The comeback
Shopee is a major player in Southeast Asia, a region with 675 million people and a massive online market.
Sea's turnaround signals big opportunities for anyone interested in the region's fast-growing digital economy.
Logistics upgrades
Sea invested heavily in its own delivery service, SPX Express, using local couriers to reach places others couldn't.
CEO Forrest Li also put $1 billion into logistics upgrades in 2022, making deliveries faster and cheaper.
These moves have boosted growth and improved profits for Sea.