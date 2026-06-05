SEBI accuses Rajesh Exports of 15L/cr inflation via Valcambi

SEBI finds 11,400 cr fake trades

Valcambi's own standalone accounts showed way less income than Rajesh Exports claimed, just $70-100 million.

SEBI also found some sketchy moves: a huge ₹1,035 crore investment in African gold mines with no paperwork, and fake trades worth ₹11,400 crore that didn't actually happen.

The probe started in 2024 after a complaint about large outstanding trade receivables from Rajesh Exports.

Since this news broke, the company's shares have dropped 10%.

Rajesh Exports denies any wrongdoing, calling SEBI's view "the major point mis-interpreted with regard to the revenues of the company is totally misplaced."