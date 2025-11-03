Meesho gets SEBI nod for ₹4,250cr IPO

E-commerce unicorn Meesho has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO).The green light comes after the market regulator observed Meesho's confidential Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on October 10. The approval marks a major step in the company's journey toward listing on Indian exchanges.

Strategic shift Meesho's strategic move to comply with domestic listing norms Earlier this year, Meesho submitted its draft documents after moving its holding structure from the US to India. The strategic move was aimed at complying with domestic listing norms and simplifying compliance processes. The company's DRHP reveals plans to raise ₹4,250 crore through a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 175.7 million shares by existing shareholders.

Financial details Pre-IPO placement and partial exits by backers Meesho is also considering a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹850 crore, which would proportionately reduce the size of the public issue. Several prominent backers are planning partial exits with Elevation Capital selling around 5.54 crore shares, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India) about 3.05 crore shares, and Venture Highway around 1.57 crore shares in the upcoming IPO.

Founder involvement Founders to sell shares for the 1st time Meesho's founders, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, will also be a part of the OFS, each selling 1.18 crore shares. This would be their first-ever secondary sale since founding the company nearly a decade ago. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to upgrade cloud and tech infrastructure, invest in AI and engineering talent, expand marketing efforts, and for acquisitions/general corporate purposes.