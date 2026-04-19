SEBI begins work on biannual mandatory workshops for independent directors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has begun work on introducing mandatory workshops for independent directors, aiming to make corporate boards more responsible and up to date.
These biannual sessions (created with NISM and BCAS) are likely to be linked to reappointment after a five-year tenure.
It's all about keeping directors sharp on what matters in today's business world.
SEBI workshops expected September or October
The first round of workshops is expected in September or October, with another in March.
This comes after recent shake-ups like the early exit of HDFC Bank's chairman, putting boardroom practices under the microscope.
Directors will get training on new regulations, their legal duties, risk management, and even hot topics like tech and cyber risks, filling a big gap in ongoing education that didn't exist before.