SEBI cracks down on unregistered 'finfluencers' and live stock tips

Why should you care?

If you follow finance tips online, here's the deal: finfluencers now have to show only old (3+ months) stock prices and can't make performance claims unless they're SEBI-registered.

This follows a big crackdown where SEBI seized ₹546 crore over unauthorized WhatsApp trading tips.

To keep things transparent, SEBI also wants all legit finance pages to display their registration numbers on social media—breaking these rules could mean heavy penalties or losing their license.

It's all about making sure investors like you don't get misled by flashy promises online.