SEBI hopes to issue CAS guidelines next week, Pandey says

SEBI has a bigger game plan: making India's markets safer and smoother.

It is looking to strengthen cash markets, prevent fraud with simpler depository rules, and introduce graded compliance requirements based on their scale, client exposure, and dependence on technology.

By the end of November 2026, it also wants to sort out tricky transactions between systems and make it easier for persons resident outside India, including non-resident Indians, to join in digitally.

Plus, it is drafting guidelines for responsible artificial intelligence use in market operations, aiming for a modern market that is both resilient and globally competitive.