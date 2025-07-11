Next Article
SEBI investigates 200 companies for market manipulation
SEBI is investigating about 200 companies for allegedly boosting their stock prices with pump-and-dump schemes.
The regulator just raided 80 spots, grabbing data from over 100 computers and 150 phones—part of a bigger push to keep the market fair.
What are pump-and-dump schemes?
These companies reportedly hype up cheap stocks using misleading promotions, then sell them off once prices jump—leaving regular investors in the lurch.
Big names like Sanjiv Bhasin from IIFL Securities and Sadhana Broadcast's promoters have been called out for using media and social media to pull off these tricks.
SEBI says it's committed to fighting back as investigations continue.