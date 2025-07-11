Ola Electric shares plunge to record low pre-Q1 results
Ola Electric's stock just dropped to a record low of ₹39.76—down nearly 75% from its high.
This comes after a rough Q4 last year, where the company reported a ₹870 crore loss and saw revenue fall by 62% as fewer vehicles were delivered.
Overall deliveries were down last fiscal
It's not just about Ola—this dip highlights struggles within the company.
Even though Ola delivered more scooters overall last year (3.59 lakh), problems with customer service and regulatory scrutiny have made investors uneasy.
Right now, the company is valued at about ₹17,660 crore.
Hyundai's exit adds to worries
The big drop is thanks to weak Q4 results and growing investor doubts. Plus, big moves like Hyundai selling its 3.23% stake have pushed shares down further.
Still, some analysts say there could be room for recovery, with a target price set at ₹54.