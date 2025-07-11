IndusInd Bank scrambles to fill top positions post-crisis Business Jul 11, 2025

IndusInd Bank is in urgent need of a new CEO and CFO after an accounting scandal shook things up.

Discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, uncovered earlier this year, could hit about 2.35% of the bank's net worth as of December 2024.

The bank has already made offers to fresh faces, who should step in by September.