IndusInd Bank scrambles to fill top positions post-crisis
IndusInd Bank is in urgent need of a new CEO and CFO after an accounting scandal shook things up.
Discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, uncovered earlier this year, could hit about 2.35% of the bank's net worth as of December 2024.
The bank has already made offers to fresh faces, who should step in by September.
Why the bank is moving fast to steady the ship
Leadership changes at big banks can affect everything from customer trust to how safe your money feels.
IndusInd is moving fast to steady the ship and reassure everyone—from customers to investors—after the recent shake-up.
Headhunter on board to shortlist candidates for these top roles
A headhunter is on board, shortlisting candidates for these top roles.
Their picks will go to India's central bank (RBI) for approval—a key step in getting things back on track.
Names like Rajiv Anand being floated for CEO
With CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana stepping down in April (Kathpalia said he was taking "moral responsibility"), an RBI-approved committee led by Soumitra Sen and Anil Rao is handling day-to-day business.
Names like Rajiv Anand (Axis Bank), Rahul Shukla (HDFC Bank), and Anup Saha (Bajaj Finance) are being floated for CEO, with reports of potential hires negotiating up to 30% pay bumps as IndusInd tries to bounce back quickly.