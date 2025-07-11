Nissan Motor secures $4.5 billion through bond sales

Interest rates range from 7.5% to 8.125%

The fundraising includes $3 billion in US dollar bonds with five-, seven-, and 10-year terms, plus another €1.3 billion ($1.52 billion) in euro bonds for four and eight years.

With nearly $4.8 billion in debt due this year and a "junk" credit rating, Nissan's hoping this big refinancing step will help them manage their money better going forward.