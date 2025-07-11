Next Article
Nissan Motor secures $4.5 billion through bond sales
Nissan just raised $4.52 billion by selling bonds, aiming to pay off old debts and ease its current cash flow struggles.
The move comes after the company recently asked some suppliers to hold off on payments—a clear sign they're working hard to stay financially steady.
Interest rates range from 7.5% to 8.125%
The fundraising includes $3 billion in US dollar bonds with five-, seven-, and 10-year terms, plus another €1.3 billion ($1.52 billion) in euro bonds for four and eight years.
Interest rates range from 7.5% to 8.125%.
With nearly $4.8 billion in debt due this year and a "junk" credit rating, Nissan's hoping this big refinancing step will help them manage their money better going forward.