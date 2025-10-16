SEBI opens up commodity derivatives to banks, insurers, pension funds Business Oct 16, 2025

SEBI is planning to let banks, insurance companies, and pension funds invest in non-agricultural commodity derivatives—think metals and energy, not just crops.

Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday, these changes are all about making it easier for big institutions (and potentially foreign investors) to join in, which should boost both hedging options and market liquidity.

SEBI also wants to improve access to corporate and municipal bonds.