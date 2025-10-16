Next Article
Waymo and DoorDash team up for self-driving grocery deliveries
Business
Waymo and DoorDash are rolling out autonomous grocery deliveries in Phoenix.
For now, you can get DashMart orders delivered by Waymo's self-driving Jaguars—no human driver needed.
How it works
When your groceries arrive, just use the DoorDash app to pop open the car's trunk and grab your stuff—no awkward handoffs.
These Jaguars could deliver faster than sidewalk robots, and all updates come straight to your phone.
What's next?
This partnership is DoorDash's latest move to speed up deliveries and cut costs, which already gave their stock a 3% boost.
The service might expand to restaurants and more stores soon, making self-driving delivery a bigger part of everyday life in Phoenix.