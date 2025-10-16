Tata Power launches 2 solar skill centers in Tamil Nadu Business Oct 16, 2025

Tata Power has announced the launch of two new Solar Skill Centers of Excellence in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

Teaming up with the state government, these centers are all about building a pipeline of certified talent for careers in renewable energy—with a focus on supporting the state's renewable ecosystem, anchored by Tata Power's 4.3 GW solar facility in Tirunelveli.