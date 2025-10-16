Tata Power launches 2 solar skill centers in Tamil Nadu
Tata Power has announced the launch of two new Solar Skill Centers of Excellence in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.
Teaming up with the state government, these centers are all about building a pipeline of certified talent for careers in renewable energy—with a focus on supporting the state's renewable ecosystem, anchored by Tata Power's 4.3 GW solar facility in Tirunelveli.
Trainees will get nationally recognized certificates
The centers will offer practical courses in solar installation, maintenance, energy efficiency, and electrical safety—basically, the skills you need to land jobs as solar installers or technicians.
Trainees will get nationally recognized certificates through the PM: Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana scheme, making it easier to break into the growing green energy sector.