Waaree Energies's Q2 profit soars to ₹878cr
Waaree Energies just posted a huge 133% jump in net profit for July-September 2025, hitting ₹878 crore.
Their revenue also shot up by 70%, thanks to strong demand for solar panels and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts.
Waaree's growth story
Waaree isn't just making money—they're investing ₹8,175 crore into next-gen tech like battery storage and green hydrogen, aiming to build a full-on clean energy platform.
They've also announced their first-ever dividend since going public last year, and their solar capacity is growing fast in both India and the US.
If you're interested in the future of renewable energy or want to see how Indian companies are scaling up globally, this is one to watch.
Key financial highlights
Net profit up 133% year-on-year
Revenue up 70%
Solar module sales jumped 76%
Big investments in batteries, inverters, and hydrogen