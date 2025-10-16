Waaree Energies's Q2 profit soars to ₹878cr

Waaree's growth story

Waaree isn't just making money—they're investing ₹8,175 crore into next-gen tech like battery storage and green hydrogen, aiming to build a full-on clean energy platform.

They've also announced their first-ever dividend since going public last year, and their solar capacity is growing fast in both India and the US.

If you're interested in the future of renewable energy or want to see how Indian companies are scaling up globally, this is one to watch.