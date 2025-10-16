Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs globally, including 12,000 office roles
Nestle, the global parent company of Nestle India, is set to cut 16,000 jobs globally—including 12,000 office roles—over the next two years.
The move comes after profits for the September quarter fell by nearly a quarter to ₹753.2 crore, hit by one-time costs and pricier raw materials.
Layoffs across countries and departments
Layoffs will impact teams across different countries and departments.
Still, Nestle India is investing in its brands and factories—a new noodles line just launched in Gujarat to boost sales.
Sales grew 10.9% this quarter
Even with profits down, Nestle India's sales actually grew 10.9% this quarter, reaching ₹5,630.2 crore.
Strong demand at home and recent GST cuts helped, with double-digit growth across key product categories.
Purina pet food brand's highest-ever quarterly turnover in India
Nestle's Purina pet food brand just hit its highest-ever quarterly turnover in India.
While the company is navigating big changes, pet care is clearly having a moment!