Nestle to cut 16,000 jobs globally, including 12,000 office roles Business Oct 16, 2025

Nestle, the global parent company of Nestle India, is set to cut 16,000 jobs globally—including 12,000 office roles—over the next two years.

The move comes after profits for the September quarter fell by nearly a quarter to ₹753.2 crore, hit by one-time costs and pricier raw materials.