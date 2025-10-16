Wipro's US workforce mostly local hires: Visa fees won't hurt
Wipro, one of India's big IT names, says the latest jump in US H-1B visa fees won't really shake up its business.
Why? Because most of its US team is already hired locally, a move that's becoming the norm as stricter immigration rules and higher costs push tech companies to rethink old hiring habits.
80% of Wipro's US workforce are local hires
Wipro shared that 80% of its US workforce are now local hires.
This shift means the company isn't as vulnerable to the pricey new visa fees, unlike some rivals like TCS, Infosys, and HCL, who are also reassessing their hiring strategies and cost structures in response to the extra costs.
Clients want more onshore delivery, tighter regulations
It's not just about saving money. Wipro says clients are asking for more onshore (local) delivery, and tighter regulations make local hiring even smarter.
The company's approach is a clear example of how Indian IT firms are adapting—moving from relying on visas to building strong local teams in the US.