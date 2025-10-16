Why Praxis Precision Medicines stock is up 235% today
Praxis Precision Medicines just saw its stock jump over 235% in a single day, thanks to some seriously impressive Phase 3 trial results for their new essential tremor drug, ulixacaltamide.
The company is now aiming to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA by early 2026.
Investors are betting on a bright future for PRAX
The drug not only hit its main trial goal—showing big improvements in patients' daily activities by Week 8—but those benefits showed up as early as Week 2 and stuck around through Week 12.
Investors took notice: trading volume shot up to nearly 2.8 million shares, way above average.
Even though the stock is still down for the year overall, most analysts are optimistic, with 10 out of 11 calling PRAX a "Buy" and predicting more growth ahead.
This is one of those moments where science and investing collide in a big way.
If you're curious about how new medical breakthroughs can shake up the market—or just want to know what's driving all the buzz around PRAX right now—this is worth keeping on your radar.