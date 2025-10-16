Q2 FY26: Infosys on a roll; Wipro's growth is slow

Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal (parent company of Zomato) just dropped their Q2 FY26 results, and it's a mixed bag. Infosys is on a roll with profits up 13% and major new deals, while Wipro's growth is much slower as global tech spending stays cautious. Eternal's revenue skyrocketed thanks to its quick commerce push, but profits took a big hit.

New deals boost profits and revenue outlook for Infosys Infosys landed $3.1 billion in deals—most of them brand new—and even bumped up its revenue outlook, rewarding shareholders with a ₹23 per share interim dividend.

Wipro's numbers barely budged, showing it's still playing it safe as the tech world holds back on spending.

Eternal's revenue skyrockets, but profits take a hit Eternal's revenue jumped a massive 183% as its quick commerce business boomed, but rising costs slashed profits by 63%.

Meanwhile, Razorpay grew its revenue by 65% but ended up in the red due to restructuring expenses.