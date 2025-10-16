Q2 FY26: Infosys on a roll; Wipro's growth is slow
Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal (parent company of Zomato) just dropped their Q2 FY26 results, and it's a mixed bag.
Infosys is on a roll with profits up 13% and major new deals, while Wipro's growth is much slower as global tech spending stays cautious.
Eternal's revenue skyrocketed thanks to its quick commerce push, but profits took a big hit.
New deals boost profits and revenue outlook for Infosys
Infosys landed $3.1 billion in deals—most of them brand new—and even bumped up its revenue outlook, rewarding shareholders with a ₹23 per share interim dividend.
Wipro's numbers barely budged, showing it's still playing it safe as the tech world holds back on spending.
Eternal's revenue skyrockets, but profits take a hit
Eternal's revenue jumped a massive 183% as its quick commerce business boomed, but rising costs slashed profits by 63%.
Meanwhile, Razorpay grew its revenue by 65% but ended up in the red due to restructuring expenses.
What it all means for the tech scene
These updates show how India's tech scene is shifting—Infosys is charging ahead, Wipro's treading carefully, and Eternal is betting big on fast delivery even as profits wobble.
If you're curious about where tech and consumer trends are headed in India, this is worth a quick look.