Government to launch credit guarantee scheme for exporters Business Oct 16, 2025

The Indian government is planning a fresh credit guarantee scheme to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that export goods.

The move is meant to ease the pressure from steep US tariffs, letting exporters access loans up to ₹100 crore with lower upfront costs.

It's all about making it simpler for these businesses to get funding and explore new markets.