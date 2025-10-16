Wipro's Q2 profit rises 3% sequentially to ₹3,246 crore

Deal momentum in banking sector, focus on margin stability

Wipro's IT segment saw a slight bump in revenue, growing 0.7% q-o-q but declining 2.1% y-o-y, but the real highlight is landing two massive deals in healthcare and banking.

These helped boost large deal bookings to $2.9 billion—up 90.5% year-on-year.

CEO Srini Pallia pointed out strong momentum in banking, even as other sectors face some uncertainty.

Meanwhile, CFO Aparna Iyer said Wipro is staying focused on keeping margins stable and is set to wrap up its Harman Digital Transformation Solutions acquisition this quarter.