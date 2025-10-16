Gold could hit $10,000 per ounce: JPMorgan's Dimon
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, just said he sees gold possibly jumping to $5,000—or even $10,000—per ounce.
He shared this at a recent conference, pointing to rising inflation and overpriced assets as big reasons.
Even though he doesn't personally buy gold, Dimon admitted it's a pretty reasonable pick for investors right now.
Gold just hit an all-time high
Gold just hit an all-time high of $4,243 per ounce on October 16, 2025, thanks to US-China trade tensions and worries about a government shutdown.
JPMorgan's experts expect US inflation to peak at 3.5% by the end of this year, making gold more attractive for anyone looking for stability.
The bank's investment team says strong demand and big economic shifts are pushing gold way past their old targets—and they don't see that changing anytime soon.