Gold could hit $10,000 per ounce: JPMorgan's Dimon

Gold just hit an all-time high of $4,243 per ounce on October 16, 2025, thanks to US-China trade tensions and worries about a government shutdown.

JPMorgan's experts expect US inflation to peak at 3.5% by the end of this year, making gold more attractive for anyone looking for stability.

The bank's investment team says strong demand and big economic shifts are pushing gold way past their old targets—and they don't see that changing anytime soon.