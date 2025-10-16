Diwali gifts this year: 1,200 cars, 400 apartments
As Diwali 2025 approaches, Indian companies are raising the bar on employee appreciation—handing out everything from brand-new cars and bikes to full-size apartments.
This year's gifting trend is notably strong in healthcare, jewelry, and tea estates, showing just how much some firms value loyalty and hard work.
Bigger and bolder rewards
Chennai's Team Detailing Solutions gifted 28 cars (including Mercedes-Benz and Tata) and 29 bikes to long-serving staff, while Mitskind Healthcare in Panchkula handed over 15 cars to dedicated employees.
Surat diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia has given away 400 apartments and, in a single year, 1,260 cars to employees based on performance.
Even tea estates and jewelry companies joined in—like a Tamil Nadu tea estate owner surprising 15 workers with Royal Enfield bikes, and Chennai's Challani Jewellery gifting cars and two-wheelers worth over ₹1 crore.
It's clear: Diwali rewards are bigger, bolder, and all about recognizing real commitment.