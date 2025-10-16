Diwali gifts this year: 1,200 cars, 400 apartments

Bigger and bolder rewards

Chennai's Team Detailing Solutions gifted 28 cars (including Mercedes-Benz and Tata) and 29 bikes to long-serving staff, while Mitskind Healthcare in Panchkula handed over 15 cars to dedicated employees.

Surat diamond tycoon Savji Dholakia has given away 400 apartments and, in a single year, 1,260 cars to employees based on performance.

Even tea estates and jewelry companies joined in—like a Tamil Nadu tea estate owner surprising 15 workers with Royal Enfield bikes, and Chennai's Challani Jewellery gifting cars and two-wheelers worth over ₹1 crore.

It's clear: Diwali rewards are bigger, bolder, and all about recognizing real commitment.