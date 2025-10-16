Now, you can invest in SEBI-regulated SIFs through FYERS

FYERS just became the first Indian brokerage to let regular investors access SEBI-regulated Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs). This comes after SIFs rolled out nationwide in April 2025. Now, you can invest in professionally managed strategies across equities, debt, REITs, InvITs, private equity, and derivatives—all through FYERS.

What are SIFs? SIFs are a new kind of mutual fund SEBI introduced recently, mainly for high-net-worth and accredited investors.

The catch? You need to invest at least ₹10 lakh in a single go. If your total drops below that, you have to redeem everything.

On FYERS, eligible users can invest online with just a few clicks.

How to invest in SIFs on FYERS You'll find SIFs under the Mutual Funds section on both FYERS's website and app.

There are easy tabs to browse funds, check out strategies, and track your investments live.

You can compare fund performance and manager profiles before locking in your choice.