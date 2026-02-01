A look at Pakistan's lowest totals in T20 World Cups

India thrashed Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan, electing to field first, challenged India with 18 overs of spin. However, Ishan Kishan's blitz powered India to 175/7. India then bowled Pakistan out for 114, the latter's third-lowest total in T20 World Cups. Notably, two of those totals have come against India.

#1 82 vs West Indies, Mirpur, 2014 Only once have Pakistan recorded a sub-100 total in T20 World Cups. In the 2014 encounter against the West Indies, the Men in Green perished for 82 while chasing 167. Only three Pakistan batters scored over 15 runs in the match. Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine choked the Pakistan batters, recording three wickets each. Andre Russell and Krishmar Santokie also shared wickets.

#2 113/7 vs India, New York, 2024 Pakistan lost to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York. Chasing a mere 119, the Men in Green were restricted to 113/7 in the final-over thriller. India claimed a six-run win after Arshdeep Singh defended 18 runs in the final over. Notably, Pakistan were 73/2 at one stage. Bowlers made merry in a match that recorded no individual fifties.

