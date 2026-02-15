India go 8-1 against Pakistan in T20 World Cups: Stats

Extending their dominance in the high-profile rivalry, India beat Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Pakistan, electing to field first, challenged India with 18 overs of spin. However, Ishan Kishan's blitz powered India to 175/7. India then broke Pakistan's top order through Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Pakistan succumbed to spin thereafter, perishing for 114.

Start Successful start for Pakistan In a bold move, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha bowled the first over, with Ishan taking the strike. While Agha was on the money, Kishan took a single on the second ball. The Pakistan captain kept Abhishek Sharma quiet for three successive balls before dismissing him. Abhishek returned to India's Playing XI after missing the Namibia game. He was hospitalized with a stomach issue.

Information Successive ducks for Abhishek According to Cricbuzz, Abhishek became the third player to be dismissed for a duck in their first two T20 World Cup games (Full Members). He joined Ashish Nehra and Imrul Kayes on this list.

Advertisement

Blitz Kishan hammers Pakistan in Powerplay Although India dealt with an early blow, Kishan put the pressure back on Pakistan after smashing Shaheen Afridi for a maximum on the second over's first ball. While Tilak Varma held one end, Kishan's blitz took India to 52/1 in six overs. Notably, 42 of India's runs in the Powerplay came by Kishan, the most by a batter in this phase in India-Pakistan T20Is.

Advertisement

Information Kishan falls to Saim Ayub Kishan reached his 27-ball half-century in the seventh over, bowled by Abrar Ahmed. He continued his onslaught as India were 82/1 by eight overs. In the next over, spinner Saim Ayub ended Ishan's stay, knocking him over. The latter slammed 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Milestones Kishan reaches these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Kishan now has the fastest half-century in India-Pakistan T20 World Cup matches. In overall India-Pakistan T20Is, the Indian batter is behind Mohammad Hafeez (23 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012) and Abhishek (24 balls in Dubai, 2025). Moreover, Kishan now has the third-highest individual score for India against Pakistan in T20Is, only behind Virat Kohli's 82* and 78*.

Comeback Ayub takes two wickets in an over Ayub, who removed Kishan, dismissed Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya on successive deliveries in the 15th over. This reduced India to 126/4. Ayub, who was also on a hat-trick, finished with 3/25, his best returns in the format. In 64 matches, the wrist-spinner has raced to 29 wickets at an average of 21.20. Notably, Ayub also got to 50 T20 wickets.

Finish Dube, Rinku play impactful knocks Despite losing two wickets, India banked on skipper Suryakumar Yadav's resilience. He rotated the strike while finding a few boundaries on a difficult track. SKY (29-ball 32) took India past 150 before mystery spinner Usman Tariq dismissed him. Shivam Dube made an impact with a 17-ball 27, while Rinku Singh's death-over exploits (11* of 4 balls) took India to 175/7.

Start Pakistan lose four wickets in Powerplay India started the proceedings with Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah complemented him. Hardik removed the dangerous Sahibzada Farhan, whereas Bumrah dismissed Ayub and Salman Agha in his first over. Pakistan, who were 13/3, lost Babar Azam as Axar Patel struck. They slumped to 38/4 in six overs. According to Cricbuzz, this was the second time Pakistan lost four wickets in the Powerplay (T20 WCs).

Finish Pakistan bowled out for 114 Although Usman Khan upped the ante with a 34-ball 44, Axar dismissed him to reduce Pakistan to 73/5. Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy eventually came into play and quashed Pakistan's comeback hopes. Even Tilak Varma chipped in with a wicket of Shadab Khan. Shaheen Afridi played a late cameo (23* off 19 balls), but the result was a mere formality.

Information India's concerted bowling effort Hardik, Bumrah, Axar, and Chakravarthy took two wickets each for India. And Kuldeep and Varma chipped in with a wicket each. Notably, Hardik bowled as many as 13 dot balls in just three overs.

Information India 8-1 Pakistan India continue their dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups. They now lead Pakistan 8-1, with their only defeat coming in 2021. Notably, Pakistan are yet to beat India in ODI World Cups.